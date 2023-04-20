Dog Noise Levels: These are the 10 loudest and quietest breeds of adorable dog - from Beagle to Saint Bernard 🐕
Here are the dog breeds most likely to bother the neighbours with loud barking – and the pups which are far less vocal.
Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing worth considering before making a decision is that some breeds tend to be noisier than others – causing potential issues with neighbours with barking and howling.
So, here are 10 breeds of dog that have a reputation for being particularly vocal – and those that will probably stay quiet.
