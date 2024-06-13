Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

One thing worth considering before making a decision is that certain breeds of dog are naturally more intelligent than others.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

That’s not to say that the less clever pups don’t make loving and loyal pets, just that if you are looking for a dog that will be easy to train, learn commands, or carry out tasks, then certain breeds should be avoided.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that fit at either extreme of the canine intelligence spectrum.

Read more