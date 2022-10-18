Pet costumes have become increasingly popular over the last several years, meaning it’s no longer unusual to see four-legged friends taking to the streets dressed as everything from Star Wars characters to giant spiders.

It can be fun for both dogs and owners, although it’s important to remember that our pets can be very easily stressed by costumes – if your pet is a little anxious, it’s best to skip outfits all together.

However, if your pet is happy to get dressed up, there are lots of options for all budgets.

Key tips are to ensure that there are no hazards in the costumes – watch out for loose strings they could chew or choke on, and avoid crinkly plastic or other material that might spook them.

Make sure any ties or collars are not too tight as this can affect breathing or movement, and if your dog has long fur, avoid heavy or thick costumes so they don’t become too warm and over-heat.

Other than that, let your imagination go wild. Here are a few ideas if you are looking for inspiration.

1. Count Dogula A simple red and black cape with a rakish collar is pretty easy to make at home and will transform your pooch into a 'terrifying' vampire. They're also widely available from shops and on the internet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Pirate pup There'll be danger on the high seas if you choose to dress your four-legged friend up as a pirate. Captain Dogwash anyone? Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Looking tasty One for Dachshund owners this. A couple of foam buns and your pet is easily transformed into an adorable hotdog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Making a buzz Beedogs have become massively popular on the internet (a quick Google will show you just how popular). A stripy jumper and pair of antennae are all you need to join the craze. Photo: Canva/Getty Images