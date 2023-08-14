All Sections
Certain breeds of dog that are more likely to turn their nose up at their supper.

Dog Fussy About Food: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog notorious for being picky eaters - including the loving Boston Terrier 🐶

Owners of certain dog breeds shouldn’t be too worried if their pup occasionally turns their nose up at their dinner – they are notorious for it.
By David Hepburn
Published 4th Oct 2021, 10:27 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:48 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last three years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs aren’t as simple as others when it comes to food.

Breeds like the Labrador Retriever will eat pretty much anything (creating its own problems), whereas other breeds have a tendency to eat very little or even refuse food.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are the pickiest eaters.

Both the Greyhound and the smaller Italian Greyhound thrive on routine and any dietary change can lead to them refusing food. Turning their noses up at food they usually gobble down can also be a sign of stress.

1. Greyhound

Both the Greyhound and the smaller Italian Greyhound thrive on routine and any dietary change can lead to them refusing food. Turning their noses up at food they usually gobble down can also be a sign of stress. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Similar to the Maltese, the Bichon Frise enjoys variety when it comes to food - but the fact they are prone to allergies means caution should be exercised. New dog owners should remember that a pet occasionally refusing food is nothing to worry about, as long as they don't seem to suffering discomfort that is preventing them from chowing down.

2. Bichon Frise

Similar to the Maltese, the Bichon Frise enjoys variety when it comes to food - but the fact they are prone to allergies means caution should be exercised. New dog owners should remember that a pet occasionally refusing food is nothing to worry about, as long as they don't seem to suffering discomfort that is preventing them from chowing down. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

If your Cocker Spaniel isn't eating a handy trick is to try some chopped-up chicken breast with rice. If this works, then start mixing dog feed in with the chicken to slowly wean the dog onto the food that will keep them strong and healthy.

3. Cocker Spaniel

If your Cocker Spaniel isn't eating a handy trick is to try some chopped-up chicken breast with rice. If this works, then start mixing dog feed in with the chicken to slowly wean the dog onto the food that will keep them strong and healthy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Poodles (of all sizes) are another breed where routine is crucial to avoid any problems with picky eating. It's also important not to overdo the treats - which can also lead to fraught mealtimes.

4. Poodle

Poodles (of all sizes) are another breed where routine is crucial to avoid any problems with picky eating. It's also important not to overdo the treats - which can also lead to fraught mealtimes. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

