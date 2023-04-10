Now that spring has arrived, it’s the perfect time to take a look at your garden and make sure it’s a dafe and happy place for your pet.

A few simple tips can create a safe and happy outdoor space for your dog.

Gardens should be a place of peace and relaxation for both you and your dog – whether it’s playing fetch or simply basking in the sun, spending time in nature is beneficial for both owner and pet alike.

However, if your garden isn’t properly prepared to accommodate a four-legged friend, it can become a potential hazard.

To keep your garden safe and enjoyable for everyone, garden experts Nilufer Danis have put together their advice on the necessary steps to take to ensure your garden is dog friendly.

By taking the necessary precautions, you can make sure your garden is a safe and enjoyable space for both you and your canine companion. With the right planning, it’s possible to have a dog-friendly garden that will be a joy for years to come.

Choosing your plants

Start by selecting plants that are both aesthetically pleasing and dog-friendly. While there are a lot of plants that are poisonous to dogs, there are many beautiful alternatives that won’t endanger your pup. Consider plants like pansies, lavender, daisies and clover for a colourful yet safe garden.

Additionally, be sure to keep any fertilisers or pesticides away from areas where your dog might have access as these can cause stomach upsets or other more serious ailments if ingested.

Here is a list of plants that are dangerous for your dog to eat:

Aloe vera

Chokecherry

Hyacinth

Oleander (tree)

Angel’s trumpet

Lenten rose

Iris

Peace lily

Autumn crocus

Clematis (vine)

Jimsonweed

Potatoes

Azalea

Daffodil

Lantana

Rhododendrons

Begonia (annual)

Daphne

Lily

Rose of Sharon (shrub)

Bittersweet (vine)

Daylily

Lily of the Valley

Sago palm

Bleeding heart

Easter lily

Mistletoe

Tiger lily

Boston ivy (vine)

Elephants ear

Monkshood

Tulip

Boxwood (shrub)

English ivy (vine)

Morning glory (vine)

Wisteria (vine)

Burning bush (shrub)

Foxglove

Mountain laurel (shrub)

Yarrow

Calla lily

Holly

Mums

Yew (bush)

Castor beans

Hosta

Nightshade

Robust plants

Playful dogs can easily damage new or fragile plants by biting the stems or running into them. To make sure your plants stay intact, consider planting native species that are hardier and more resistant to wear and tear. In addition to this, adding a few rocks or stones throughout the garden can provide an area for dogs to rest without disturbing the vegetation.

Secure the perimeter

Another important factor in keeping your garden safe for your furry friend is to create a secure perimeter. If you have a fenced-in garden, check the walls and gates often to make sure they are sturdy and not damaged in any way that could be hazardous if your dog were to escape. If you don’t have a fence, consider investing in one as this will help keep your dog safe and secure in your garden.

Storing Equipment

Be sure to keep any tools that could potentially be dangerous out of reach of your pet. If you’re using a lawnmower or digging equipment, make sure they are stored away when not in use and not accessible by curious paws. Also be mindful of any sharp-edged objects that could cause injury, like broken glass pieces or lawn edgers.

Avoid using chemicals

Avoid using any chemical-based products in or around your garden as these can be dangerous for both you and your pet. Instead, opt for natural alternatives such as mulching and composting to keep weeds at bay and nutrient levels up. Avoid using non-organic slug pellets as this could be damaging to your dog if they eat a snail or slug, likewise don't add additives to water features or ponds, as dogs will be tempted to drink from them.

