The most romantic day of the year presents hidden dangers to our four-legged friends, with some of the most popular flowers toxic to dogs – but that doesn’t mean you can’t buy a bouquet for your beloved.

Vets across the UK are warning pet owners of the potential dangers around Valentine’s Day, when they experience an increase emergency visits due to poisoning.

Valentine’s Day is a time for spreading love – but among the flowers, chocolates, and thoughtful gifts lie dangerous hazards. With 62 per cent of Brits having a pet, the threat across the country is huge.

Pet experts at Trusted Housesitters have spoken to vets to determine the biggest risks our furry friends face.

Problem flowers include lillies, tulips, daffodils, roses, and sweet peas.

But there are plenty of pet-friendly options – here are 10 of the best.

1 . Roses It's good news for the most romantic of the flowers - roses are safe for dogs. Just make sure the thorns are removed in case your four-legged friend decides it would be fun to chew the stems. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sunflowers Whether in your garden or in a vase, colourful sunflowers provide no threat to dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Petunias One of the most popular flowers for hanging baskets and window boxes, petunias are fine to have around dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Freesia Available in numerous different colours, it's fine to give freesias to a dog lover. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales