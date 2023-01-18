It’s always a top resolution amongst Scots, but it’s not only pet owners who should be thinking about losing weight and getting fitter this New Year.

If you and your pet have overindulged over Christmas there are a few things you can do to get back in shape.

Not only is this likely to shorten lifespans and impact everyone’s ability to enjoy everyday activities, such as exercise, but it also puts us at greater risk of conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, high blood pressure and cancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, to help keep your pet and you at a healthy weight – and those costly vets’ bills down - experts from global pet brand PetSafe have shared their 10 top tips to help us all live longer and happier lives. And they’ll really help our waistlines and mental wellbeing, too.

Rob Steele, from PetSafe, said: “Around half of us Brits have made resolutions to do more exercise, improve our fitness, lose weight and improve our diets this New Year – so let’s do the same for our pets. For owners trying to manage or reduce their dog’s weight, food is most important. Weight loss for dogs – and humans - is 60 per cent to 70 per cent diet and 30 per cent to 40 per cent exercise. For cats, it’s about 90 per cent what and how much you feed, and just 10 per cent activity. So, sort out their food and then take this opportunity to get outdoors and become fitter and healthier together – whilst enjoying quality time and making lots of lovely memories.”

Here’s the advice.

Measure food portions for the weight they should be, not for the weight they are

Advertisement Hide Ad

This might seem obvious but feed the recommended amount for what your pet should weigh, not what they actually weigh - and stick to it.

Reducing his calorie intake is the first step to help your pet lose weight. If he eats more calories than he burns, he’ll gain bulk. Chances are, he’ll need less food than you think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also stop sharing calorie-heavy table scraps. It may be a tough transition at first, but it really will make a difference.

Fill up on protein and cut back on carbs

The amount of pet food you serve is just one part of a good weight loss plan – its quality also matters.

Lots are full of fillers that increase calories but not nutrition, so consider switching to a low-carb, high-protein food to enhance your pet’s fitness – giving him the right amount of nutrition and energy, without those empty calories.

Speak to your vet about choosing the right dog food for weight loss and check out foods’ nutritional values on websites like this one.

Fill them up on fibre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help your pet feel fuller for longer without putting on weight by gradually adding high fibre snacks and mixers to his food. Cooked carrots, green beans, broccoli, spinach and lettuce are all excellent sources to help your pet achieve the recommended daily intake – that’s 2% to 4% for dogs, and up to 8% for cats – for easy weight loss. It’s a great diet tip for owners too.

Keep bowls full of water and add it to dry food

Advertisement Hide Ad

As with humans, pets may turn to food when, in fact, they’re thirsty - so make sure their water bowls are topped up with fresh, clean water. And add it to food, so that your pet feels full, even when eating smaller portions.

For more reluctant drinkers, there are a number of quick and easy ways to help increase water consumption, such as keeping water bowls clean, having multiple bowls located around the house, taking water out and about with you and adding flavour, such as low sodium chicken broth, beef or bone broth to water. And as cats and dogs love running water, pet fountains also encourage them to drink more.

Reward with fun, not food

If your pet already has a high-quality food but is still gaining weight, they’re maybe enjoying too many treats throughout the day.

Yes, use food as a reward during training but choose high-protein options, such as chicken, cut into small pieces, and only give one when earned. And swap a biscuit for a game of fetch or a tummy rub.

Up your pace and distance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another way to help manage weight is picking up the pace of daily walks – and it also works wonders for human fitness and weight loss too. Start slowly and gradually and build up - increasing pace and distance as you both become fitter.

If you add 30 minutes of brisk walking to your daily routine, you could burn about 150 more calories a day. The more you walk and the quicker your pace, the more calories you'll burn – it’s the same for our dogs. Increasing exercise is also great for keeping their minds active – not to mention reducing our stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to really increase their fitness – and that of their dog – there are also lots of canine fitness classes and running groups, such as Canicross UK, a nationwide off-road running group, suitable for all abilities, with your dog.

Feed them separately

Separating your pets for mealtimes can also help to reach weight loss goals. They can sometimes overeat because they view other pets as competition and if you’re feeding a special diet food to one, you’ll want to make sure the others aren’t eating it. It’s also easier to see what and how much each is consuming individually.

Take it slow and steady

Weight gain doesn’t happen overnight, and unfortunately, neither does weight loss. And nor should it. Most healthy pets should be able to reach their target weight within six to eight months.

Dogs and cats shouldn’t lose more than 1% to 2% of their bodyweight each week, with quick weight loss sometimes causing nutritional deficits, behavioural problems and serious illness. So set realistic expectations, be consistent and take your time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gradual habitual changes are most safe and impactful, so make mutually beneficial lifestyle changes that integrate exercise and a healthy diet into everyone’s daily routine.

Weigh-in regularly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most vets will welcome you dropping by, free of charge, for a monthly weigh in in support of their weight loss journey – and it’s also rewarding to celebrate progress and ensure you’re on the right track.

If your pet is small and can be held, you can do this at home by weighing yourself with and without him and calculate the difference.

Rule out any medical conditions