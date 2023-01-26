February is Pet Dental Health Month, so what better time to take a look at how to keep our dog’s nashers in the best possible shape.

Brushing your dog's teeth can help keep your pet's dental health in tip-top condition.

As with human teeth, it’s important to keep your pet’s teeth and gums healthy to ensure they lead a happy and healthy life.

Plaque, tartar, and gum inflammation are very common in pets and among the most frequent concerns seen by vets. By the age of three, 80 per cent of dogs have developed some form of periodontal disease.

To help you dog avoid adding to this statistic, Nutravet registered veterinary nurse Korina Stephens has shared her top doggy dental care tips.

She explained: “Just like us it’s important for animals to follow a daily dental routine. Your pet’s teeth have a lot of work to do, dogs use their mouths for more than just eating, they use them to play, explore and taste a lot of their surroundings. If your pet’s teeth aren’t properly cared for, it can cause problems. A dog’s gums should be a healthy pink colour (with no redness or bleeding where the gums meet the teeth) and their teeth should be white and clean. Introducing dental care to your dog from a young age will help them get used to the routine.”

Here’s her advice:

Signs of problems with a dog’s teeth

1. Discoloured teeth/plaque & tartar build-up

2. Bad breath

3. Drooling

4. Discomfort

5. Damaged gums and bleeding

6. Reduced appetite or weight loss

Five tips to help keep your dog’s teeth clean

Brushing your dog’s teeth daily can help to avoid dental problems. Ideally you should introduce them to teeth brushing and general dental care at a young age, however it’s still possible to train older dogs to get used to having their teeth touched.

1. Be patient and get them used to having their teeth cleaned over a few weeks. Let them taste their new dog safe toothpaste so they think of brushing their teeth as a treat not a chore.

2. You can help to get your dog used to having their mouth touched by gently rubbing a soft cloth along their gums. Gradually move on by using a brush that fits over your finger. This will help to get your dog used to the feeling of their teeth being brushed.

3. When your dog is ready, use a proper dog toothbrush with a longer handle, which will help you reach all their teeth.

4. After each session reward your dog with a treat or praise and be sure to follow this same routine to get your dog comfortable with teeth brushing.