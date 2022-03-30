The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar rise. and around one-in-three households now contain at least one four-legged friend.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
One of the terrible truths of dog ownership is that we are likely to outlive our adored pet, with the average dog living just 10-13 years – but there's a fairly substantial gap between the breeds that live the longest and shortest lives.
Smaller dogs, like the Chihuahua, tend to live until relatively old age, while larger dogs can expect a lifespan of half as long.
Here are the 10 breeds that have the shortest and longest average lifespans.