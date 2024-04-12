Travel platform, Dog Furiendly has teamed up with Admiral Pet Insurance to create an exciting list of must-do activities for dogs , each month packed with enriching experiences and budget-friendly ideas.The list of monthly experiences allows dog owners to see past weekends on the sofa , and inspires them to try something new together.Adele Pember, founder of Dog Furiendly , explained: “As a nation of dog lovers, we all know that the life of a dog can seem all too fleeting. The must-do activity list aims to empower dog owners to make the most of their time together and to celebrate each living moment through enriching experiences.”Pritpal Powar, Head of Admiral Pet, added: “One of the biggest joys of having a dog is all the adventures you get to have with them. This list of must-do activities has so many great ideas to help dog owners have more quality time with their dogs, which has a great impact on wellbeing, both for themselves and their furry friends.”

Since the rise in pets born and raised through COVID-19 and lockdown, vet practices are seeing a rise in cases of separation anxiety. A study from animal experts in Hartpury University suggests that approximately five million dogs are left at home alone for a variable number of hours every weekday.In the UK, up to 80 per cent of dogs exhibit undesirable behaviours, with up to 40 per cent referred to behavioural clinics being diagnosed with separation anxiety.Adele continued, “How would you feel if your dogs went out for a great big adventure without you? Perhaps they’ve had a nice meal in a pub, and visited a museum while you’ve been stuck at home, with nothing to do and nobody to talk to. Well, I’m sure you can imagine how a dog with separation anxiety feels. Not only do they suffer from a lack of mental stimulation, but a sadness that they’re not with the people they love, and no understanding of why. The dog friendly travel market is bigger than ever, and in 2023 there will be many more opportunities to create memorable moments together that will last a lifetime.”