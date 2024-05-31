Here are 10 cat breeds with personalities similar to a dog. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 cat breeds with personalities similar to a dog. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Devoted Cats: Here are 9 breeds of beautiful cat most likely to share personality traits with a dog - including the adorable Ragdoll

By Graham Falk
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 09:14 BST

Here are 9 cat breeds that show love, affection and loyalty similar to a dog.

Looking for a cat that will offer you love, enjoy snuggles and general been affectionate? You’ll be pleased to hear there is plenty of choice!

A number of domesticated cats and kittens are likely to be perfect for your household if you are looking for an affectionate, loyal and loving cats. They aren’t always the independent, love haters they’re made out to be!

Here are 10 breeds of stunning cats and kittens that are most like dogs in their personality*.

*Please be aware that each cat has its own personality and individual needs that must be suited to their owner – take this into account before deciding whether to adopt a cat or welcome one into your home.

The Ragdoll is one cat breed that mirrors the behaviour of a dog very closely, with its loyal submissive nature. The Ragdoll loves to give you attention when get home and are more than happy to sit on your lap.

1. Ragdoll

The Ragdoll is one cat breed that mirrors the behaviour of a dog very closely, with its loyal submissive nature. The Ragdoll loves to give you attention when get home and are more than happy to sit on your lap.

Offering up dog-esque loyalty, the Burmese cat breed is a very intelligent cat but will follow the of its owner.

2. Burmese

Offering up dog-esque loyalty, the Burmese cat breed is a very intelligent cat but will follow the of its owner.

The cute Manx is an adorable breed that is characterised by its lack of tail. But what it lacks in tail it makes up with love and affection.

3. Manx

The cute Manx is an adorable breed that is characterised by its lack of tail. But what it lacks in tail it makes up with love and affection.

This unique, hairless kitty cat is a very loyal and loving breed that will offer up affection to its owner regularly.

4. Sphynx

This unique, hairless kitty cat is a very loyal and loving breed that will offer up affection to its owner regularly.

