Looking for a cat that will offer you love, enjoy snuggles and general been affectionate? You’ll be pleased to hear there is plenty of choice!
A number of domesticated cats and kittens are likely to be perfect for your household if you are looking for an affectionate, loyal and loving cats. They aren’t always the independent, love haters they’re made out to be!
Here are 10 breeds of stunning cats and kittens that are most like dogs in their personality*.
*Please be aware that each cat has its own personality and individual needs that must be suited to their owner – take this into account before deciding whether to adopt a cat or welcome one into your home.