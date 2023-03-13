Crufts 2023: Results and 17 photos showing all the action from the world's biggest dog show - including Best in Show winner Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo
The rosettes have been awarded and the top dogs announced, as Crufts has come to an end for another year.
Taking place over four days from March 9-12 at the NEC Birmingham, more that 19,000 dogs attended this year’s Crufts event – making it the largest of its kind in the world.
Along with the judging to decide the best of breeds, groups and show, there was action in the Young Kennel Club Ring, obedience competitions, dog activities, the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme, and over 500 trade stands offering information, products and advice on everything canine-related.
On Sunday the prestigious Best in Show award was given to four-year-old Orca the Lagotta Romagnolo. The perfect pup is from Croatia, owned by Sabina Zdunić Šinković and Ante Lučin, and was put through its paces by handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote.
Here are the group results and some pictures of the action from the Oscars of the doggy world.
Gundog
Winner: Lagotto Romagnolo - Am Gch Kan Trace Very Cheeky Chic (known as Orca)
Reserve: Labrador Retriever - Sh Ch Lapema Masquerade at Sandylands
Working
Winner: Dobermann - Ch Manzart Wise Guy (known as Archie)
Reserve: Tibetan Mastiff - Fr Ch Rongshai Du Domaine De Toundra
Pastoral
Winner: Old English Sheepdog - Grk Gr Ch Airzeppeline Delia (known as Delia)
Reserve: Border Collie - Etched in Sand by The Lake (known as Lenor)
Terrier
Winner: Wire Fox Terrier - Ch Blanca Vd Schoenen Bergen (known as Blanca)
Reserve: Border Terrier - Ch Otterbobs Tolson
Hound
Winner: Irish Wolfhound - Ch Sade Paris (known as Paris)
Reserve: Basset Griffon Vendeen (Grand) - Ch Forget-Me-Not V Tum-Tum’s Vriendjes
Utility
Winner: Poodle (Standard) - Ch Huffish Rewrite The Stars with Atastar (known as Jake)
Reserve: Japanese Akita Inu - Sh Ch Dai Kichi Go Shun’you Kensha
Toy
Winner: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - Ch Ellemich American Express (known as Dublin)
Reserve: Yorkshire Terrier - Ch/multi Ch Royal Precious Jp’s F4 Conan