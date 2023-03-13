The rosettes have been awarded and the top dogs announced, as Crufts has come to an end for another year.

Taking place over four days from March 9-12 at the NEC Birmingham, more that 19,000 dogs attended this year’s Crufts event – making it the largest of its kind in the world.

Along with the judging to decide the best of breeds, groups and show, there was action in the Young Kennel Club Ring, obedience competitions, dog activities, the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme, and over 500 trade stands offering information, products and advice on everything canine-related.

On Sunday the prestigious Best in Show award was given to four-year-old Orca the Lagotta Romagnolo. The perfect pup is from Croatia, owned by Sabina Zdunić Šinković and Ante Lučin, and was put through its paces by handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote.

Here are the group results and some pictures of the action from the Oscars of the doggy world.

Gundog

Winner: Lagotto Romagnolo - Am Gch Kan Trace Very Cheeky Chic (known as Orca)

Reserve: Labrador Retriever - Sh Ch Lapema Masquerade at Sandylands

Working

Winner: Dobermann - Ch Manzart Wise Guy (known as Archie)

Reserve: Tibetan Mastiff - Fr Ch Rongshai Du Domaine De Toundra

Pastoral

Winner: Old English Sheepdog - Grk Gr Ch Airzeppeline Delia (known as Delia)

Reserve: Border Collie - Etched in Sand by The Lake (known as Lenor)

Terrier

Winner: Wire Fox Terrier - Ch Blanca Vd Schoenen Bergen (known as Blanca)

Reserve: Border Terrier - Ch Otterbobs Tolson

Hound

Winner: Irish Wolfhound - Ch Sade Paris (known as Paris)

Reserve: Basset Griffon Vendeen (Grand) - Ch Forget-Me-Not V Tum-Tum’s Vriendjes

Utility

Winner: Poodle (Standard) - Ch Huffish Rewrite The Stars with Atastar (known as Jake)

Reserve: Japanese Akita Inu - Sh Ch Dai Kichi Go Shun’you Kensha

Toy

Winner: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - Ch Ellemich American Express (known as Dublin)

Reserve: Yorkshire Terrier - Ch/multi Ch Royal Precious Jp’s F4 Conan

1 . Job done Hungarian Vizsla dogs rest in their pens having been judged on the first day of the Crufts dog show. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2 . Smile for the camera A woman attempts to take a selfie picture with her golden retriever dog after being judged on the first day of the Crufts dog show. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3 . Winning lick Best in Show winner Orca licks handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote. Photo: Christopher Furlong Photo Sales

4 . In the ring Leonberger dogs are judged in a parade ring on the second day of the Crufts dog show. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales