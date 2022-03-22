Could your dog cut it on the dogwalk as a canine model?

Fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing has launched its global search for a dog to make their modelling debut as the face of the new PLT Pet Collection.

The winning dog will be invited to PrettyLittleThing’s Manchester headquarters as the brand’s ‘ecommerce dog model’ to launch the collection, as well as receiving a Pets At Home voucher to cash in on doggy pampering and goodies.

What’s more, the winning dog’s owner will also receive a £500 PrettyLittleThing voucher to treat themselves with.

Whether it's a Cockapoo, a Great Dane or a Dalmatian, PLT is on the hunt for the next dog model and it could be yours – with entries already rolling in.

It’s simple to enter – in fact if you’re always snapping pics of your pooch, this competition should be a walk in the park.

For your dog to be in with the chance of winning, share some cute content of your pet on either TikTok or Twitter using the hashtag #PLTpet.

You must be following @prettylittlething to be in with the chance of winning.

The winner will be announced on March 28.

