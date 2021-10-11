Some dogs may need a jacket on chilly days.Some dogs may need a jacket on chilly days.
Cold Hating Dogs 2025: Here are 10 breeds of adorable dog that need wrapped up warm in winter - including the loving Beagle🐕

By David Hepburn
Published 11th Oct 2021, 14:38 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 12:54 BST
If you live in a cold country, or your idea of fun is a long winter walk through ice and snow, these are the breeds of dog that won’t agree.

A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership have soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs just don’t get on well with cold weather.

These less hardy breeds will not thank you for long walks in snow and sub-zero temperatures – in fact it might be very bad for their health – and might benefit from wearing a jacket to pop out for a winter walk.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that struggle in cold conditions.

A good winter jacket, and perhaps even warm protective booties, are ideally needed when taking a skinny greyhound out into wintery weather. They'll still be keen to get home to laze by the fire though.

1. Greyhound

1. Greyhound

Another hugely popular dog breed in the UK is the Beagle. These dogs love to get out-and-about in all weather but they have a tendency to feel the cold due to their thin coat. A decent jacket should mean that they can cope with most conditions though.

2. Beagle

2. Beagle

Pugs are pretty fussy when it comes to temperatures - their short noses mean that they can't pant properly to cool down so they don't like hot weather, but their short coat means that cold weather's not great for them either. Ideally you should get a pug coat with layers you can remove or add to keep them just right.

3. Pug

3. Pug

There's a reason why you often see Dachshunds in colourful winter attire - their short coats and tiny stature mean they hate the cold. Their short legs are also pretty unhelpful when it comes to anything more than a light smattering of snow.

4. Dachshund

4. Dachshund

