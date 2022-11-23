If you live in a freezing cold country, or your idea of fun is a long winter walk through ice and snow, these are the breeds of dog that might not be best suited to your lifestyle.

A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains high as the pandemic continues.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs just don’t get on well with cold weather.

These less hardy breeds will not thank you for long walks in snow and sub-zero temperatures – in fact it might be very bad for their health – and might benefit from wearing a jacket to pop out for a winter walk.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that struggle in cold conditions.

Read more:

1. Dachshund There's a reason why you often see Dachshunds in colourful winter attire - their short coats and tiny stature mean they hate the cold. Their short legs are also pretty unhelpful when it comes to anything more than a light smattering of snow. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Greyhound A good winter jacket, and perhaps even warm protective booties, are ideally needed when taking a skinny greyhound out into wintery weather. They'll still be keen to get home to laze by the fire though. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Chihuahua The diminutive Chihuahua has very little in the way of protection against the cold - luckily they are so small you can easily tuck them away in your bag or jacket to keep them cozy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Beagle Another hugely popular dog breed in the UK is the Beagle. These dogs love to get out-and-about in all weather but they have a tendency to feel the cold due to their thin coat. A decent jacket should mean that they can cope with most conditions though. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales