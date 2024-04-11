Here are 10 breeds of cute cat full of energy. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 breeds of cute cat full of energy. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 adorable cat breeds that are full of energy and love to play.

By Graham Falk
Published 28th Jun 2022, 17:55 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 16:26 BST

As a number of cat owners will tell you, once you have been in the company of these loving animals it can become very easy to get obsessed.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the most playful breeds of cat worldwide, that will enjoy chasing, hunting and entertaining daily.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Turkish Angora is a curious, playful and intelligent breed that thrives on a bond with one particular person in their household.

1. Turkish Angora

The Turkish Angora is a curious, playful and intelligent breed that thrives on a bond with one particular person in their household. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Siamese cats are vocal, beautiful and smart. Their outgoing nature makes them very playful, and they will seek out your attention when they want playtime (which is often).

2. Siamese

Siamese cats are vocal, beautiful and smart. Their outgoing nature makes them very playful, and they will seek out your attention when they want playtime (which is often). Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Friendly, social, brave and strong, the Siberian Forest is an ancient cat that remains easygoing and affectionate.

3. Siberian Forest

Friendly, social, brave and strong, the Siberian Forest is an ancient cat that remains easygoing and affectionate. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

This charming breed of cat is a real athlete and loves a run around. Occasionally mischievous, the Abyssinian is often referred to as "the clown" breed of cat.

4. Abyssinian

This charming breed of cat is a real athlete and loves a run around. Occasionally mischievous, the Abyssinian is often referred to as "the clown" breed of cat. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

