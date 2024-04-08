Loved and adored for hundreds of years, cats are some of the most worshipped creatures on the planet.
While they are fond of Dreamies and 16-hour snoozes, many cat owners attest that once you own a cat (or they own you), then you will be addicted to these beautiful animals for the rest of your life.
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are wanting to add a big, fluffy cute cat with a gorgeous coat, then these 10 cats are known as the cat breeds who are most likely to offer you the most fluffy fur!
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.