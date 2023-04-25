Cats With Long Hair: 10 breeds of adorable cat that are very furry - including the cute Persian cat
These are 10 of the most cute breeds of kittens and cat that have the longest and most fluffy fur.
Sadly, some of us require cats that shed less hair due to allergies, while others want a big, fluffy cat that will stand out from the crowd.
Hypoallergenic Cats 2023: 10 breeds of cute cat that won't shed much hair - including the Cornish Rex cat breed
With such an abundance of gorgeous cat breeds to adore, it can be difficult to narrow down the cat breed which you would like to spend the rest of your days with.
Friendliest Cat Breeds 2023: 10 most loving breeds of beautiful cat - including the Siamese cat breed
However, this list of long haired cats may help you narrow it down – who knows, you may even end up with two of these beautiful creatures!
So, without further ado, here is our list of the 10 most fluffy and long haired cats on the planet.