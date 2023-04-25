All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
22 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
53 minutes ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
2 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
3 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
3 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
22 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
Looking for a cute cat with loads of fur? These 10 cat breeds should do the trick. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProLooking for a cute cat with loads of fur? These 10 cat breeds should do the trick. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Looking for a cute cat with loads of fur? These 10 cat breeds should do the trick. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cats With Long Hair: 10 breeds of adorable cat that are very furry - including the cute Persian cat

These are 10 of the most cute breeds of kittens and cat that have the longest and most fluffy fur.

By Graham Falk
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 08:37 BST

Sadly, some of us require cats that shed less hair due to allergies, while others want a big, fluffy cat that will stand out from the crowd.

Hypoallergenic Cats 2023: 10 breeds of cute cat that won't shed much hair - including the Cornish Rex cat breed

With such an abundance of gorgeous cat breeds to adore, it can be difficult to narrow down the cat breed which you would like to spend the rest of your days with.

Friendliest Cat Breeds 2023: 10 most loving breeds of beautiful cat - including the Siamese cat breed

However, this list of long haired cats may help you narrow it down – who knows, you may even end up with two of these beautiful creatures!

Cats That Love Dogs 2023: These are 9 breeds of beautiful cat that mix well with dogs

So, without further ado, here is our list of the 10 most fluffy and long haired cats on the planet.

These unique little cat are have lots of luscious long hair and a cute round face to boot.

1. Persian

These unique little cat are have lots of luscious long hair and a cute round face to boot. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Manx cat breed is most known for its lack of tail and comes in medium to large sizes. This smart cats loves human interaction and will make a great companion for those who have the time and patience to give it the attention they require.

2. Manx

The Manx cat breed is most known for its lack of tail and comes in medium to large sizes. This smart cats loves human interaction and will make a great companion for those who have the time and patience to give it the attention they require. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Maine Coon is one of the most notable cat breeds for having a gorgeous long coat. They are the largest domestic cat on the planet and have bushy tails to boot!

3. Maine Coon

The Maine Coon is one of the most notable cat breeds for having a gorgeous long coat. They are the largest domestic cat on the planet and have bushy tails to boot! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The LaPerm has a name which matches its curly, long fur. They are known to enjoy human interaction and will often be find snuggling into their owners.

4. LaPerm

The LaPerm has a name which matches its curly, long fur. They are known to enjoy human interaction and will often be find snuggling into their owners. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Cats