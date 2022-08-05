Fans of long snoozes, cute, loving and fiercely independent, cats are an animal that continue to be loved the world over. Many owners will attest once you have been in the company of these gorgeous creatures, it’s easy to become quite obsessed!
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that is most likely to be with you for the longest time possible, then these 10 breeds of cat may well be worth adopting, according The Spruce Pets.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.