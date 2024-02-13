All Sections
Cats Lifespan 2024: Here are 10 breeds of cute cat that are expected to live the longest lives - including the gorgeous Savannah cat breed

What cat breeds have the longest lifespan?

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Jul 2022, 12:10 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 16:05 GMT

As many owners will attest, it is always impossible not to become obsessed with a cat once you own once! The average cat owner actually reportedly owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still loving, intelligent and attentive creatures.

However, if you’re curious as to which cat breed is the most healthy, then this list will come in handy*, according to PetKeen.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their individual needs and medical requires, if you are adopting a cat or bringing one into your home, this is of primary importance. Please be aware of this and ask for your cats full medical history and ensure you can take care of the cat before taking them in.

Apparently the Russian Blue has been known to live up to 25! A very clever breed, they love to play and interact with their owners.

1. Russian Blue

Apparently the Russian Blue has been known to live up to 25! A very clever breed, they love to play and interact with their owners.

The oldest cat to have ever lived was a Siamese cat at an astonishing 30 years old! However, generally a healthy breed, they often live up to 13 years old.

2. Siamese

The oldest cat to have ever lived was a Siamese cat at an astonishing 30 years old! However, generally a healthy breed, they often live up to 13 years old.

While the Savannah breed can suffer from a heart condition, they are generally a healthy breed that can live up to 20 years.

3. Savannah Cat

While the Savannah breed can suffer from a heart condition, they are generally a healthy breed that can live up to 20 years.

The Balinese cat breed has a stunning cat and a cute set of ears. They Balinese cat breed can live up to an impressive 22 years - and most of it will be spent following you around.

4. Balinese

The Balinese cat breed has a stunning cat and a cute set of ears. They Balinese cat breed can live up to an impressive 22 years - and most of it will be spent following you around.

