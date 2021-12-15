It might come as a surprise to find out that gifts for dogs are at the top of many people’s shopping lists.

Dog accomodation experts Canine Cottages have researched out how much people spend on Christmas presents for their dogs, compared with their friends, family and partners – and the results are good news for our four-legged friends.

A third of British people (33 per cent) spend between £26-45 on presents for their pooch – the same amount as on their family, and considerably more that the £11-£25 they spend on gifts for their human friends.

And nearly two in ten Brits (16 per cent) say they spend more on their dog than their partner at Christmas – though are unlikely to admit it to their significant other.

The research found that, on average, men pay £24 on Christmas presents for their dogs, compared to women, who follow closely behind with £22.

What’s more, almost one in five men claim they give their dog more presents than their partner, friends and family.

While men spend more on their dogs than women, it’s the younger generation (18-24-year-olds) who shell out the most on gifts for their dogs, with an average present costing £29.

Will there be presents under the tree for your pet pup this Christmas?

Shannon Keary, from Canine Cottages, said: “We’re a true nation of dog lovers, so it’s not surprising to see that so many Brits spend more money on their furry friends than their friends, and the same amount as they would splurge on their family members.

"We believe that a Christmas present for pets should be as common as a gift to your parents – and the nation clearly agrees.”