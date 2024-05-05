How much do you know about the cute Papillon breed of dog?How much do you know about the cute Papillon breed of dog?
How much do you know about the cute Papillon breed of dog?

Best Papillon Trivia: Here are 10 interesting dog facts you should know about the loving Papillon breed 🐕

They are a familiar sight in the UK’s parks, but how much do you really know about the Papillon?
By David Hepburn
Published 19th Oct 2021, 11:31 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 12:47 BST

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership rise to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Papillon – they are a popular breed in the UK and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Papillon.

The Papillion is a type of Spaniel. The breed's ancestors were called Dwarf Spaniels and were used as companion dogs, and for catching rats and other vermin.

If you're visiting an art gallery, there's every chance you'll see a painting of a Papillon. Dogs resembling the breed are featured in several of the 16th century works by Tiziano Vicelli, including the Venus of Urbino. Other famous artists to included them in paintings are Titian, Watteau, Gonzales Coques, Fragonard, Paolo Veronese, and Mignard.

Most people know that the Papillon's name comes from the French for butterfly - on account of it's distinctive wing-like fringed ears. Less well known is that a Papillon with dropped ears is called a Phalene - French for moth.

Having been around for hundreds of years, it's maybe no surprise that the Papillon has gone by a number of different names. They include the Butterfly Dog, Squirrel Dog, Belgian Toy Spaniel, Continental Toy Spaniel, Dwarf Continental Spaniel, Epagneul Nain, and Toy Spaniel.

