When it comes to introducing a cat to your home, one of the most important things is choosing a perfect name for your gorgeous new furry friend!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2024, according to popular cat website supakit.

1 . Willow Following the popularity of the Buffy The Vampie Slayer character, the name Willow has grown immeasurably over the last few decades.

2 . Loki Loki is a unisex name that origin came from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.

3 . Molly The name Molly has Irish origin, meaning 'star of the sea'. But did you know the name has been in use since the late Middle Ages?

4 . Bella Bella is a name that has been used for decades across the globe, thanks to its meaning of 'beautiful' in numerous different languages. And all cats are beautiful! Got a nice little Italian sound to it too for extra cool.