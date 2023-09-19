These are 10 of the most cute and best names for a girl cat in 2023

Have you welcomed a gorgeous new kitty cat into your home, or are you about to welcome one? Choosing a name for your pet can always be difficult, with so many loving, cute cat names to choose from, picking the most suitable name can be tough.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

1 . Nala The name Nala has Arabic and African origin. However, the African translation is perhaps best used for kitty's, meaning queen, lion or successful woman. An undeniably cute name too.

2 . Willow Following the popularity of the Buffy The Vampie Slayer character, the name Willow has grown immeasurably over the last few decades.

3 . Lola Another name with Bible links is Lola. It is a short form of the Spanish name Dolores, meaning "sorrows", taken from one of the titles of the Virgin Mary: Nuestra Señora de los Dolores, or Our Lady of Sorrows.

4 . Loki Loki is a unisex name that origin came from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.