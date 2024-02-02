All Sections
Best Bonding Cats: Here are 10 cute cat breeds that will bond with owners quickly

These are 10 of the friendliest and most loving cat breeds to welcome into your home.

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Mar 2023, 15:32 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 15:51 GMT

There is no two cats that are the same in nature. However, there are certain breeds that are known to be more friendly.

In truth, regardless of breed, cats are one of the most beautiful creatures on the planned and it is reportedly most cat owners actually own two cats!

Some cats love 16 house snoozes on your lap and others enjoy a good play with their toys, but it is reported that these 10 cat breeds are the most friendly and affection breeds you can welcome into your home.

Friendly as they come, the cute Maine Coon cat breed with love a nap on your knee but won't be too demanding of your time and attention.

1. Maine Coon

Friendly as they come, the cute Maine Coon cat breed with love a nap on your knee but won't be too demanding of your time and attention.

The chatty Siamese cat breed is one of the most social and friendly around. They love a good chat and will respond to affection.

2. Siamese

The chatty Siamese cat breed is one of the most social and friendly around. They love a good chat and will respond to affection.

One of the most cuddley and affectionate cat breeds, the Ragdoll is another which thrives on the affection of its owner.

3. Ragdoll

One of the most cuddley and affectionate cat breeds, the Ragdoll is another which thrives on the affection of its owner.

The Sphynx cat breed has been referred to as the most friendly breed of all in many quarters. It can be similar to a dog in its affection it shows to their owners, however, they can't be left along for long periods of time due to this.

4. Sphynx

The Sphynx cat breed has been referred to as the most friendly breed of all in many quarters. It can be similar to a dog in its affection it shows to their owners, however, they can't be left along for long periods of time due to this.

