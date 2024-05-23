If you’re looking to welcome a new cat into your home, you’re likely to have been recommended the ever popular Bengal cat breed as a suggestion.

Not a wild breed but domesticated cat breed that was created using a hybrid of the Asian leopard cat, with domestic cats – an especially the spotted Egyptian Mau –it has a loving nature and makes the perfect pet for almost any household.

However, if you are considering bringing this gorgeous breed of cat into your home, here are 10 interesting and fun facts you may want to know about the Bengal cat breed.

1 . A Bengal cat is very social Bengals love to interact with their owner and are known to be particularly social - if you have another kitty cat already, a Bengal would be a good second option in most cases as they thrive on company.

2 . Bengal cats are natural hunters They look like leopards - and act like them in many ways! Bengal cats love to hunt as per the their instinct and are very keen on fish, so try to make sure your goldfish bowl is protected!

3 . Bengal cats love food If you're feeding a Bengal cat, they may very well try and sneak into the bag of food as you lay down their bowl with your back turned. Bengal cats just adore food so don't leave any lying about for them to overfeed on.

4 . Bengal cats love to hide things Remember that thing about affection and energy? A Bengal cat will love to hide things in order to initiate play time and your attention.