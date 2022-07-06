Cars are just one of the places where dognappers may target your pup.

Beat The Dog Thieves: These are 12 expert tips on keeping your cute pup safe from dognappers while out and about 🐶

Many people have welcomed new four-legged friends into their homes over the last couple of years but this has also led to an increase in dogs being stolen.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 10:46 am

Data collected by Direct Line Pet Insurance found that around 2,760 dogs were stolen last year – 321 more than in 2020, a 16 per cent rise since 2015, and the equivalent of nearly eight dogs every day.

The most targeted breeds are French Bulldogs, Jack Russell Terriers, Chihuahuas and Pugs, with dognappers most commonly taking pups from gardens, parks and cars.

Due to this threat to our furry friends, experts at PuppyHero.com have collated a list of the top tips to prevent dog theft.

Here’s what you can do when you’re out and about to protect your precious pup.

1. Stop 'checking in'

Avoid location tags on social media. This prevents thieves from knowing your address or where you regularly attend with your dog.

2. Keep your eyes peeled

Be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity you see.

3. Get tracking

Consider investing in a GPS tracking collar, this will allow you to know your dog's location at all times.

4. Stranger danger

Be careful of strangers asking you a lot of questions - always be wary of an unknown person asking unusual or constant questions about your dog (both on and offline).

