Much like their human owners, dogs can suffer from arthritis - particularly as they get older.

Dog Arthritis: Five signs that your adorable dog is suffering from arthritis and sore joints 🐕

Millions of Brits are affected by arthritis, but many people don’t realise that it can be a common cause of pain for our pets too.

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Feb 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 12:44 BST

According to vet and Head of Pets at Pets at Home, Dr Karlien Heyrman, older dogs and those who have already experienced joint problems are particularly prone to the condition, but the symptoms can often be accidentally overlooked.

Early diagnosis of arthritis is key to helping dogs live longer, healthier and happier lives, so it’s important that pet owners can spot the signs.

Dr Heyrman said: “Our dogs bring us so much joy, but as they get older and start to slow down, it can be a worrying time for owners. It's important that pet owners can spot the warning signs of arthritis so they can seek help. If you do suspect your dog might be suffering, try not to worry. Most dogs are likely to develop arthritis to some extent and, with the right help, it’s often manageable.”

“Arthritis can be caused by daily wear and tear, but severe arthritis is most likely to develop if a dog is overweight, suffers from joint problems or injuries, or tends to exercise excessively. Thankfully, there are ways to slow the progression of the condition as both improvements in diet and regular exercise can help. Vets can also prescribe specific medication and supplements if your dog is diagnosed and, in some cases, surgery may be recommended to help."

To help pet owners, Dr Karlien Heyrman has shared five commonly missed warning signs that your dog may have arthritis.

According to Dr Karlien, some of these symptoms may seem perfectly innocent, but it’s important to keep a close eye on any behaviour changes and speak to a vet if they are ongoing or worsen over time.

Often the first sign that your dog is suffering from arthritis is a change in their mobility. While you may think slowing down is natural as they get older, if you notice your dog is less enthusiastic or struggling to walk, climb stairs or jump as easily as usual, it could indicate that they are in pain and suffering from arthritis.

1. Mobility issues

Likewise, if you notice your dog appears stiff, especially after lots of exercise, this could also be a sign of joint pain or arthritis. It’s always best to speak to your vet if you notice stiffness or limping in your pet so it can be investigated.

2. Stiffness

If your dog seems irritable, or growls or snaps when lifted, this can often be a sign of persistent pain, including joint pain. You may also notice your dog is sleeping more or is less enthusiastic to play or go out for walks. You know your dog and if they are acting out of character, it’s likely a sign that something is wrong.

3. Mood and behaviour changes

If you notice that your dog’s body shape has changed and they appear to have a more ‘hunched’ back, this could be a sign that they are suffering from arthritis. The condition can affect the joints in the spine, which results in a change of posture and can cause muscle loss in the back and legs.

4. Changes in posture

