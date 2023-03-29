All Sections
A Black and Tan Coonhound and an American Fox Hound on an American stamp.
American Dogs: These are 10 breeds of adorable dog first bred in the USA - including the loving Boston Terrier 🐶

These dogs all have proud American heritage, having first been bred in the USA.

By David Hepburn
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:30 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

All types of dog also have a geographical history, having a country where they were first bred and developed – before spreading across the world and being recognised by kennel clubs.

Here are 10 breeds of dog that have American heritage.

Despite the name, the Australian Shepherd doesn't actually come from Down Under. It was developed in California in the 19th century as a working dog in the vast ranches of the Wild West.

1. Australian Shephed

Despite the name, the Australian Shepherd doesn't actually come from Down Under. It was developed in California in the 19th century as a working dog in the vast ranches of the Wild West.

The more accurately-named Boston Terrier does originate from the American city of Boston. It dates back to around 1875, when city resident Robert C. Hooper stared breeding them from a dog called Judge. All modern Boston Terriers are related to Judge.

2. Boston Terrier

The more accurately-named Boston Terrier does originate from the American city of Boston. It dates back to around 1875, when city resident Robert C. Hooper stared breeding them from a dog called Judge. All modern Boston Terriers are related to Judge.

Bred in its native America to hunt racoons, the Black and Tan Coonhound can trace its heritage back to the Talbot Hound that was a common in 11th century England. It is one of six breeds of Coonhound recognised by the American Kennel Club - but the only one recognised by the UK Kennel Club.

3. Black and Tan Coonhound

Bred in its native America to hunt racoons, the Black and Tan Coonhound can trace its heritage back to the Talbot Hound that was a common in 11th century England. It is one of six breeds of Coonhound recognised by the American Kennel Club - but the only one recognised by the UK Kennel Club.

Similar to the English Cocker Spaniel, with whom it shares its bloodline, the American Cocker Spaniel is a breed of sporting dog. The first Spaniels came to the USA on the Mayflower in 1620 and selective breeding since then has created a dog with smaller ears, a shorter muzzle, and a more dome-shaped head than their English cousins.

4. American Cocker Spaniel

Similar to the English Cocker Spaniel, with whom it shares its bloodline, the American Cocker Spaniel is a breed of sporting dog. The first Spaniels came to the USA on the Mayflower in 1620 and selective breeding since then has created a dog with smaller ears, a shorter muzzle, and a more dome-shaped head than their English cousins.

