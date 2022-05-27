A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent over the global pandemic.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
For those of us lucky enough to have more than one pet dog, there’s the less serious business of what to call your pack of pooches.
Luckily, there are a number of fun collective nouns for owners who have a brace or more of a particular breed.
From a grumble of Pugs, to a halo of Golden Retrievers, here are some of the best.
