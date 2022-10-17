News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

8 common reasons for kids nightmares explained

With Halloween now just weeks away, Little Wishlist – an online gift registry for pregnancy, babies, and children – collaborated with two experts to discuss nightmares and night terrors.

By Christine Emelone
2 hours ago
These are the common reasons behind kids nightmares
These are the common reasons behind kids nightmares

The experts revealed that eight of the most common nightmare themes for children include dreaming about:

1. Monsters

· Usually suggests that you are facing mental and emotional distress in your waking life

2. Drowning

Advertisement

Hide Ad

· Usually suggests that you are feeling overwhelmed or might even represent control issues

3. Getting lost or losing something important

· Usually suggests that you are anxious about something

4. Being chased

Advertisement

Hide Ad

· Usually suggests that you are anxious about something, or experiencing heightened or ongoing stress

5. Feeling trapped

· Usually suggests that you are caught in a difficult, restrictive, or even dangerous situation

6. Natural disasters

Advertisement

Hide Ad

· Usually suggests that you are nervous about a big change related to feelings of security, or the plans, goals, and the hopes you had for the immediate future

7. Public humiliation/catastrophe (things going wrong for them publicly)

· Usually suggests that you have feelings about being exposed as ill-prepared, incompetent, or deserving of shame

8. Teeth falling out

Advertisement

Hide Ad

· Usually suggests that you are feeling a loss of control, or are worried about losing something or someone important to you

Common causes for nightmares include: watching something frightening, like TV programme or a film; being worried, stressed, or anxious; some medication; mental health conditions, such as PTSD.

Julia Boullemier, founder of Little Wishlist, commented that “dreams (including nightmares) are often a way for children to process their emotions and thoughts.

This may also include events that have happened to them.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

According to the experts, Halloween can trigger a child to have nightmares, particularly for those who have an active imagination or watch many movies during the Halloween period.

PTSD