Fabulous Edinburgh cocktail festival set to cause a stir

Secret gardens, future drinking lounges and tasting flights will be the new additions to the UK’s leading cocktail festival as Edinburgh’s best bars battle it out in a contest of cocktail creativity next month

Cocktails in the City Edinburgh is bringing together the city’s most exclusive bars under one roof once again at The Hub on the Royal Mile.

Guest will also be invited to discover a hidden garden bursting with flora, fauna and new botanical cocktails

Visitors can expect new and exclusive cocktails, immersive tasting journeys and a street food market with Edinburgh’s finest food vendors at the pop-up party on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4.

The highlight will be 16 of the city’s top bars competing to be crowned best bar. Previous contenders include the likes of Nightcap, Juniper, Harvey Nichols’ Forth Floor Window Bar all creating show-stopping signature drinks to win the votes of festival-goers.

Alongside exclusive new drinks guests can journey through the tasting rooms, sampling handpicked spirits in a series of quickfire tasting rounds with three flavour chambers bringing together the finest new craft spirits.

New for 2019, the trends table will offer the chance to embark on a cocktail adventure and try an array of flavours and cutting-edge tastes, while negroni fans will enjoy celebrating 100 years of their favourite bittersweet creation with a trio of twisted negronis from the Campari Bar.

The highlight will be 16 of the citys top bars competing to be crowned best bar

Guest will also be invited to discover a hidden garden bursting with flora, fauna and new botanical cocktails.

Last year’s winner was the Four Corners Ice Tea created by Hawksmoor, made from Johnnie Walker Black Label infused with a choice of Lapsang Souchong, Earl Grey, wild rooibos or jasmine tea and homemade blackberry cordial, then topped with soda. Each tea variety enhanced the different flavour profiles of the whisky to create a unique new serve which wowed the judges and guests alike.

And the organisers promise that this year’s event is set to deliver the biggest and most explorative festival of drinks yet.

“In 2019 we are working closely with all of our hand-picked bars to put on the most interactive and engaging cocktail event in our history,” says founder Andrew Scutts. “We will be challenging the senses, inviting guests to discover flavours in new ways and enjoy our numerous masterclasses and tasting sessions.”

Try some uplifting dishes from the al fresco street food market and sip your way through never-seen-before cocktails, all set in the stunning surroundings of the Royal Mile.

Tickets for Cocktails in the City Edinburgh are £12.50, including a cocktail on arrival; all additional cocktails are £6.50. To book your tickets today, visit: www.cocktailsinthecity.com