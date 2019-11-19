Edinburgh’s Christmas Market food and drink: all the festive food stalls, pop-up bars and vegan treats at this year’s market

As we head deeper into the festive season, the high street will work itself into an increasing frenzy as shoppers dash from door to door, trying to score off the rest of their Christmas gift lists.

On one hand, the annual and ever-expanding Christmas market provides an excellent place to pick up something a little more offbeat.

The Johnny Walker Bothy Bar will be serving up Hot Apple Toddys to puts some warmth back in your bones. Picture: Edinburgh's Christmas

On the other, its cosy wooden cabins, seasonal drinks and international comfort foods also make it the perfect place to retreat from the frantic scramble and take a few moments to enjoy the fairy lights.

The Johny Walker Bothy Bar will be welcoming shoppers in out of the cold with a gantry full of whiskies and a menu filled with peaty cocktails. Set across two floors on the Mound, this spacious hangout is the perfect place to relax with an Xmas tipple – their new Hot Apple Toddy sounds like a surefire hit.

Of course, not everybody likes their drink so dark and smoky.

For those who've seen their dreams come true with Scotland's recent gin boom, the market will be hosting a Edinburgh's Pickering's Gin Bar serving some of the capital's finest juniper concoctions. Staying Scottish while getting a little more exotic, the elderberry liqueur Aelder will also be on hand.

January is the time for counting calories. Christmas is a time for cheese. Picture: Edinburgh's Christmas.

Bailey's always comes right into fashion over the festive period and is always a welcome addition to an Xmas market, whether you're pouring it over a couple of ice cubes or using it to top up your hot chocolate.

For those who like their drinks with a foamy top, The Butcher Boys will be serving up craft beer for those who favour a modern approach while, naturally, Tennents will also be there pouring out pints of Scotland's irreplaceable favourite.

All of that liquid refreshment will likely leave you eager for something a little more substantial. As comfort food goes, you can't beat a good bowl of mac'n'cheese – and they don't come much better than The Mack Shack's.

For those whose cheese cravings still haven't been sated (and have they ever, really?), Say Cheese will be serving up their signature range of toasties and other cheesy snacks.

Edinburgh's Christmas Market is always spectacular. Picture: Edinburgh's Christmas.

Or, if you'd rather have that layer of melted cheese on top of a saucey dough base and sprinkled with all kinds of tasty nonsense, Pizza Geeks has got you covered.

In a nation known for both the quality of its seafood and its passion for a good chippie, it would also be crazy not to take advantage of both by swinging by Alandas Fish and Chips.

The Fox Hat brings a Land Rover full of American-style smoked meats to the party while, for those who want to indulge in something cheap and greasy in a more socially-conscious way, the Caravan of Courage will be rolling up with its unique brand of vegan junk food.

To finish it all of, you'll have the choice of cheese – provided by the fine folks at Isle of Kintyre – or the slightly less sophisticated but unquestionably delicious offerings of the Churro Hut.