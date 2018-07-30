Edinburgh Military Tattoo deploys lasers for first time as it honours space race

Iconic themes from science fiction epics Star Wars and Star Trek are to feature in the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo as it deploys state of the art laser beams in its array of special effects for the first time.

A spectacular tribute to the first moon landings nearly 40 years ago and Albert Einstein’s discovery of the theory of relativity will also be centrepieces of the production, which will be staged under the banner of "the sky’s the limit" and will highlight the human race’s fascination with flight and space travel.

A recreation of Apollo 11's famous 1969 mission to the moon is expected to be among the highlights of a show which will be seen by around 220,000 people on the castle esplanade this month.

Images of bumble bees, bird-life from the Shetland Isles, hot air balloons, an Arabian Nights skyline and soaring Spitfire aircraft will be project into Edinburgh Castle esplanade during the show, which will feature more than 1200 performers.

Schoolchildren from Malawi will be among around 300 teenagers in the cast of the show, as part of the event's participation in the Scottish Government's Year of Young people programme.

The Banda Monumental de Mexico, the Combined Bands of the Royal Cavalry of the Sultanate of Oban, and the Central Band of the Czech Armed Forces will also help make up the 1200-strong cast of performers in this year's show, which will also feature, which will launch with a preview performance on Thursday.

Brigadier David Allfrey, the event's chief executive and producers, said: “Audiences can expect to be spellbound by the sounds, sounds and eclectic atmosphere created by our cast, with incredible light and laser technology thrown in for good measure. It is all about unleashing human potential, not just in the show, but in life generally.”