Edinburgh-born hair brand offers summer discount to help beat the heat
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Born in Edinburgh, She’s Thick is the first hair growth oil designed specifically for blondes. Created to repair damage and boost thicker, longer hair, the oil has quickly gained a cult following for its results — and its tongue-in-cheek branding.
Blonde hair is more vulnerable to breakage and damage from bleach and styling tools. She’s Thick works from the scalp down to support healthy growth and restore strength to even the most damaged strands — all without darkening blonde tones.
With Edinburgh set for warmer weather this week, sun exposure means even more stress on hair. To celebrate summer and support your hair recovery, the brand is offering 15% off with the code SUMMERBLONDE at www.shesthickhaircare.com
Whether you're growing out bleach damage or in need of a reset, this Edinburgh-born brand might just be your summer hair savior.
Every family needs them — but you’d be mad to pay supermarket prices. Big Amazon events like Prime Day are the time to stock up on the essentials you use week in, week out, for a fraction of the usual cost. Right now, Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets (120 pack) are just £13.99 (was £39.00) — 64% off. Buy Finish Quantum here on Amazon.
And for laundry, Ariel The Big One PODS (35 pack, Colour) are only £9.99 (was £19.00) — 47% off. Buy Ariel The Big One here on Amazon.
Don’t wait until you run out — stock up now while the discounts last and save yourself a fortune later.
If you like the idea of a regular monthly payout over a giant jackpot, Wowcher’s Set for Life syndicate deal is perfect. This offer gives you 500 Set for Life lines in a 50-person syndicate, entered into Monday and Thursday draws.
Each line could win you (and your syndicate) a steady income-style prize, and because you’re part of a group with 500 entries, your odds are much better than playing solo. Like all the other deals, the tickets are official National Lottery entries — no betting, no hassle, just real chances to win and support good causes.
At only £7.50, this is a budget-friendly way to join the fun.