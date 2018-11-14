Donald Trump’s bid to build new village in Aberdeenshire moves forward

Donald Trump’s bid to build a new £150m village by his Aberdeenshire golf course has taken a step forward.

Plans are in place to build 500 homes, 50 hotel cottages, a gym, equestrian centre, shops and restaurants on the Menie Estate next to Trump International Golf Links near Balmedie.

The new homes will range from two-bedroom properties starting at £295,000 to five-bedroom homes starting at £1.3m.

It has now been announced that a site visit and pre-determination hearing will take place on December 12 to further understand the scale and scope of the proposals.

The Trump Organisation are expected to make representations at the public forum with councillors able to ask questions about the development.

It has yet to be decided who will represent the company.

Members of the public who have already made official representations as part of the planning process will also be invited to put forward their views.

Last month, it was reported 3,000 people have formally objected to the Menie development, with another 19,000 signing an online petition being considered by the council.

The total is understood to be a new record for objections to a Scottish planning application.

No decision will be taken at the pre-determination meeting but a note of proceedings will be passed to councillors charged with making the decision on the Trump Estate.

The development comes as it emerges the Trump Organisation plans to build 87 homes on land near Trump Turnberry Golf Course.

Last month, it was reported that Trump Turnberry lost £3.5m in 2017, its fourth consecutive year in the red.

In Aberdeenshire, it has been claimed the development will bring about 2,000 jobs during construction, almost 300 full-time posts and contribute £250 million to the region.

Tourism leaders in Aberdeenshire earlier said the development would “strengthen the appeal” of the North East while Gordon MP Colin Clark described it as “very good news for the economy.”

The pre-determination hearing will take place on Wednesday, December 12 at at Ellon Community Campus, Kellie Pearl Way, Ellon, at 6pm.