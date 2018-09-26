Diary of a Wimpy Kid to be translated into Scots

Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid is to be translated into Scots according to reports.

Itchy Coo, the Scots language imprint for children at Black & White Publishing, is to set about translating the bestselling series from Jeff Kinney’s.

The first book in the series will be translated as "Diary o a Wimpy Wean' and was translated by Scots writer and poet Thomas Clark.

It is thought that the book will be published at the end of this month.

The popular series has seen sales exceed 200 million and it joins the list of a select few to be translated into Scots.

TheBookseller site carried an extract from Diary o a Wimpy Wean:

Richt, afore ye say onythin: this is a JOURNAL, aye? No a diary. I ken fine whit it says on the front. But when ma Maw went doon the shops I SPECIALLY telt her tae get yin that didnae say “diary” on it.

The ither thing I want tae get oot the road straicht aff the bat is that this wis ma MAW’s idea, no mine.

But she’s no richt in the heid if she thinks I’m aboot tae stairt writin awa aboot ma “feelins” or ony o that guff. Sae if ye’re waitin on me giein it aw “Dear Diary” this and “Dear Diary” that, ye can awa and run.

The anely reason I’m gaun alang wi this at aw is that, wan day, when I’m pure mintit and famous, I’ll hiv better things tae dae than staun aboot answerin fowk’s stupit questions aw day lang. Sae this book is gonnae be wirth its wecht in gowd.

In the UK the English language editions of Diary of a Wimpy Kid are published by Penguin Random House Children’s.

A Scots version of J K Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was published by Itchy Coo last year.