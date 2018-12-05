Denny’s Glasgow: Opening date for new restaurant revealed

American diner-style restaurant chain Denny’s has more than 1,600 restaurants across the USA, but it’s now making its way across the Atlantic to Scotland.

The American diner will be located at intu Braehead in Glasgow, and will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday 10 December.

The chain currently only has one other restaurant in the UK, which is located in Swansea, Wales. It has subsequently confirmed plans to open in Renfrewshire in October.

What food will Denny’s serve?

From milkshakes to burgers to fresh sandwiches, Denny’s will be bringing a taste of America to Scotland, with renowned dishes from its US menu.

Customers will be able to order dishes such as the famous Grand Slam Breakfast, which is made up of two buttermilk pancakes, two fried eggs, two strips of bacon and two link sausages served with hash browns or toast.

Other popular meals include The Grand Slamwich and the T-Bone Steak and Eggs.

Denny’s also has a range of tasty desserts and a ‘Fit menu’, which according to the website offers “healthy choices without compromising on taste or variety”.