Still Game live: How to get tickets for the five final Glasgow shows at the SSE Hydro

Still Game is hosting a farewell party as Jack and Victor prepare to take to the stage for their final shows.

by Debbie Clarke

Jack, Victor and the crew will be saying farewell to their fans with five final live productions at The Hydro in Glasgow next September.

The Still Game pensioners are returning to the venue of their incredible 2014 run of 21 live shows for a special retirement party with a series of dates next autumn.

When are the final Still Game live shows?

The BBC series’ creators and leading men, Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, are writing a grand finale, after the amazing success of two stage shows at the Scottish venue.

Kiernan and Hemphill are planning five dates for Still Game: The Final Farewell from 27 September 27 2019.

The pair revealed they have been working on the characters’ final bow since they revived the series as a live stage production in 2014.

The origins of Still Game

Still Game began as a stage show at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1997. Jack and Victor featured in TV sketch show Chewin’ The Fat before being given their own series in 2002.

It continued until 2007 when Ford and Greg’s working relationship broke down. But the pair joined forces once again in 2014 to bring a 21-show run at the Hydro. Three years later, they followed it up with a 15 show live production.

The ninth and final series of Still Game has been filmed and is expected to be screened on the BBC in the new year.

How can I get tickets for Still Game live in Glasgow?

Tickets for Still Game: The Final Farewell go on sale tomorrow (Friday 2 November) at 10am.

Tickets will be available to purchase online or by calling 0844 395 4000.