Outlander seasons five and six: release date, filming locations and returning cast members

Season four of Outlander is just getting started, but a fifth and sixth season have already been commissioned.

Here's everything you need to know about seasons five and six of the hit Starz series.

Seasons five and six of Outlander have already been confirmed (Photo: Starz)

When does filming for season five begin?

Filming of season five is set to get underway in Feburary 2019 and, judging by previous seasons, will take roughly eight months to shoot.

How many episodes will season five last?

Seasons five and six will last for 12 episodes each.

Which cast members are returning?

The show's beloved lead duo Claire and Jamie will both be returning for both season five and six.

In a statement released by Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said: "Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World."

In an interview with Elle, executive producer Ronald Moore also confirmed that character Brianna would be returning.

He said: "the path that she takes to make that journey is very different than the path that Claire took,"

What will seasons five and six be about?

Season five will take inspiration from Diana Gabaldon's Outlander novel the Fiery Cross, while season six will follow the plot of A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

The Fiery Cross focuses on the lead up to the American Revolution, with Jamie ordered to join a militia and oust rebellion in North Carolina for a king he plans to betray.

A Breath of Snow and Ashes continues to focus on Jamie's internal tug of war between remaining loyal to the crown and finding freedom in a new world.

Where will the fifth season be filmed?

Despite being set in North Carolina, shooting for season four took place in Scotland, predominantly at Wardpark Studios near Cumbernauld.

Details on the filming locations for the next two seasons remain unclear, though it appears likely that Scotland will continue to serve as a doppelganger for the US state.

So, when can we expect season five to be released?

Given that filming will likely wrap at the tail-end of 2019, season five will in all likelihood be released in early 2020.

Details about production of season six remain under wraps.