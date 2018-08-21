Celebrity Big Brother: Hardeep Singh Kohli in Scottish independence row

The topic of Scottish independence sparked a heated row between Hardeep Singh Kohli and Sally Morgan on Celebrity Big Brother.

The Scottish presenter took issue with Ms Morgan on Sunday night after the TV psychic said repeatedly, “let ‘em have it [independence] back” and watch Scots “mess it up”.

Ms Morgan, 67, started the argument after Mr Kohli, 49, spoke of his support for the SNP.

Mr Kohli said: “I am no fan of Ukip but, in 2015, Ukip got just under five million votes and got no seats in Parliament.

“The SNP got two million votes and got 56 seats.

“I’m an SNP card-carrying member, will be a member of the Scottish Parliament and a minister in Government – hopefully, one day.

“I just want my country to be restored.”

Ms Morgan replied: “You can have it back then. That’s what I say. Let ‘em have it. Let ‘em have Scotland.”

When asked why she would like to see Scotland independent the psychic said: “Well, because, I think that they will then mess it up.”

Ms Morgan added: “When I go up there and I go in shops – which I do a lot, I shop a lot – and I get the youngsters saying to me, because they hear I’ve got an English accent, when I’m up there giving them work and they say to me, ‘Oh, we want our country back’.”

The exchange sparked heated debate on social media.

One user posted: “Facts totally incorrect too. More importantly it generates tension. Not everyone in Scotland wants independence or votes SNP.”

Others supported Mr Kohli for challenging Ms Morgan.