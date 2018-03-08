Jay Richardson: What to see at this year’s Glasgow Comedy Festival

She might appear a fresh-faced innocent but Mae Martin has led a life of surprising addiction. The Canadian’s show Dope (The Stand, 13 March) is an elegantly crafted account of her youthful discovery of stand-up and of her history with drugs, her relationship turmoil and her childhood obsession with Bette Midler.

Recently signed to the powerful agency that looks after Kevin Bridges, Michael McIntyre and Alan Carr, Christopher MacArthur-Boyd is being tipped as the next Scottish act to threaten the big time, with his show Home Sweet Home (The Stand, 15 March) an insight into the life of a latter-day Timothy Lumsden, Ronnie Corbett’s downtrodden ineffectual in the sitcom Sorry!

Dryly witty Burnistoun co-creator Iain Connell has recently switched to stand-up. Some Buzz (The Stand, 16 and 18 March), ought to be worth checking out.

Mat Ewins was also Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated for Adventureman 7 – The Return of Adventureman (Blackfriars, 17 March), an Indiana Jones-style caper packed with multimedia mischief, rascally audience interaction and a dizzying array of simultaneously dumb and clever gags.

Straight after his show, Ewins will be joined by other acclaimed acts, including Richard Gadd, Fin Taylor, Pat Cahill and Matt Winning, for the Bearpit Podcast (Podcast) Live (Blackfriars, 17 March), a cult showcase of experimental character comedy.

Speaking of which, a decade ago Will Andrews was one of the great, unsung engines of Scottish comedy; he makes a low-key return with Willy towards the end of the festival (Hug & Pint, 23 March).