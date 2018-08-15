Dance, physical theatre & circus review: Elicitations, Greenside @ Royal Terrace

A few wrinkles need to be ironed out of this triple bill by London-based Hack Ballet Company – some of them literally.

Elicitations, Greenside @ Royal Terrace (Venue 231) ***

It may seem a small point, but dresses full of creases pull focus, as do shirts not long enough to stay tucked in. Attention to detail matters in a show like this, which is straight-down-the-line classical ballet, sliced through with a touch of c­ontemporary.

With such a large output of avant-garde dance at the Fringe, there is a demand for this kind of more ­traditional work – and precious few people delivering it. So Hack could corner the market if it tightened things up.

Not all of the six dancers in the company are at the same skill level, but there is enough good stuff here to deliver an enjoyable hour of accessible dance. In particular, dancers Ruaridh Bisset and Marion Edmond in the Innocence section of Grace, a four-part dance that closes the show. The connection between them felt real, their ­partnering technically strong and moving.

Elsewhere in the programme, fine pointe work is evident throughout, and the three works are sufficiently diverse to hold interest.

• Until 18 August, 3pm