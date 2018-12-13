Under the Radar: VanIves

Growing up in the small Galloway town of Castle Douglas, Roan Ballantyne and Stuart Ramage were ten when they first bonded over a mutual love of skateboarding. Four years later the fully fledged lords of the boards had expanded their talents to setting up a drum’n’bass sound system, and this in turn has developed into the beguilingly gentle music of VanIves.

Taking an unorthodox approach to composition, which includes sampling excerpts from home VHS video recordings, the pair complement the guitars, keyboards and vocals of their live shows with visual feasts. And in keeping with their unique style, they introduced their new musical vehicle via a TEDx appearance, rather than a conventional gig. VanIves’ debut EP is released via German label Vielen Dank Records on 28 January with a special Celtic Connections appearance at the CCA in Glasgow three days later. Expect the unexpected. For more information, see Facebook.com/VanIvesMusic/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit

www.borntobewide.co.uk

