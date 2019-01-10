Under the Radar: Tom McGuire & The Brassholes

Tom McGuire & The Brassholes served their musical apprenticeship busking on the streets of Glasgow during the 2014 Commonwealth Games, where they treated pedestrians to their brand of modern soul-funk. Firmly on the radar of the genre’s biggest champion, Craig Charles, the eight-piece have already been booked for the Belladrum Festival in August with a slew of dates due to be announced this year.

In the meantime, they are keeping busy with the imminent release of their eponymous debut album, which comes out on 18 January via Slug Recordings and will be marked with a special Celtic Connections show at Glasgow’s Queen Margaret Union on 3 February.

For the uninitiated we recommend checking out the band’s popular YouTube channel, which features a selection of entertaining clips. The most recent sees them taking to the streets once more to promote the charity single Rad Santa. See www.tomandthebrassholes.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit

www.borntobewide.co.uk

