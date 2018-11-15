Under the Radar: Scarlett Randle

Scarlett Randle got her start in music at the tender age of seven when she started taking violin lessons at school. Going on to teach herself guitar as a teenager, she moved to Glasgow and landed residencies performing in bars and restaurants.

At the end of last year the hard work began to pay off when her debut track, Berlin, which was produced and recorded by her writing partner and flatmate, Robert Carr, was swiftly added to two Spotify playlists. With a band and solid sound now firmly in place, she will play a free showcase (open to over-14s) at the Off The Record youth music business event at Dundee’s Caird Hall on 24 November. A promising pop prospect, Randle is proof that music tuition in schools can lead to very good things. facebook.com/scarlettrandlemusic

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music seminar and social evenings. They will also host Off The Record Events in Edinburgh on 17 November and Dundee on 24 November. For more information visit borntobewide.co.uk and otrscot.com

