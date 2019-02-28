Under the Radar: Lunir

Before the advent of budget airlines, Lunir’s musical partnership would have been the reserve of the pop elite, given that one half of the duo is based in Edinburgh and the other in Cologne. However, having to cross the North Sea has not dampened the creative spirit of this duo, who have sparked a lot of interest in recent months, partly thanks to the excellent track Wadidi.

Combining the soulful vocals of Becky Sikasa with jazzy melodies and David Scobie’s imaginative rhythms, Lunir are creating a fresh sound which stands out in the Scottish music scene.

The band are currently recording their debut album in the capital’s Chamber Studios, as well scoring music for films and writing for other artists. Summer festival slots are also being lined up, but for those of us who can’t wait that long, the band will be appearing at the Leith Depot on 7 March and at the Glad Cafe in Glasgow on 9 March. For more information go to www.lunir.co.uk.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

