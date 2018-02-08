Under the Radar: Lucia

This looks set to be the year Glasgow-based artist Lucia makes it big. Discovered while busking in the city, her debut single, Best Boy, embracing hints of The Undertones, Blondie and Wall Of Sound, has already marked her out for attention on the local indie scene.

Coverage in publications including Nylon and DIY has followed, and this has been accompanied by play on Radio 1 and Radio Scotland. Slots have also been confirmed at major music industry events The Great Escape and Liverpool Sound City.

Lucia’s latest release, Melted Ice Cream, is likely to appeal to fans of Honeyblood and The Pixies, and sets her up for a date at London’s Blue Last on 28 February. The gig provides a taster of Scottish acts set to perform at The Great Escape and includes Declan Welsh and Rascalton.

See the Melted Ice Cream video at http://bit.ly/2E3b77v