Under the Radar: Kendama

Performing last year as EDGR, and touring with UTR favourites such as Vistas, Indigo Velvet and Dancing On Tables, we are very excited that Stuart Edgar and John Davidson have returned with Kendama.

It’s still early days, with their debut single having just been released on Friday, but it’s a very promising start. Produced by Bruce Rintoul (Twin Atlantic, Fatherson, We Were Promised Jetpacks) and Callum Wiseman from Glasgow band PRIDES, Wake is a hook-laden, electro-rock gem, and we predict it’ll earn them plenty more media attention and perhaps a few festival bookings this year.

The duo embark on a short Scottish tour this month to support their debut release, visiting Church Dundee on 23 February, Drummonds in Aberdeen on 27 February and Harleys in Ayr on 28 February. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kendamaband/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide. Their next event takes place on Wednesday at Clarks on Lindsay Street in Dundee and includes a panel on music marketing. www.borntobewide.co.uk

