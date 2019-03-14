Under the Radar: Joesef

When we received a press release for Joesef’s debut track, Limbo, declaring “for fans of Amy Winehouse and Lauryn Hill” which then went on to cite The Cure and the Spice Girls, our interest was piqued, not least because it was about a young Glasgow Eastender. As befits such an intriguing list of influences we were not disappointed, and after our first listen we were hooked.

The track combines a soulful vocal and light drumbeat, while a reverb-laden guitar takes things in an otherworldly, dreamy direction; it’s no surprise that it is already attracting attention at Radio 1.

Incredibly, Joesef had yet to have any music online when he recently sold out King Tut’s, a feat last achieved by Lewis Capaldi. We suggest getting along to see him at Tunnels in Aberdeen (16 May) or The Mash House in Edinburgh the following night. His next shows are likely to be in much bigger venues. For more information, visit www.soundcloud.com/joesefjoesefjoesef

